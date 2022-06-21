What's new

Frameworks for a Developmental Welfare State: Lessons From Pakistan's Ehsaas Programme

G

Gripen9

FULL MEMBER
Apr 15, 2019
1,004
2
1,726
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan's Ehsaas Programme has set itself apart as a world-leading anti-poverty effort to uplift the country's most vulnerable. This paper is a review of the Ehsaas Programme, implemented by the Government of Pakistan from 2018 onwards. Ehsaas, in its goal of becoming a holistic and integrated response to poverty, provides a diverse set of services for vulnerable Pakistanis, including unconditional cash transfers, targeted subsidies, and increased health and nutritional coverage. We study the various policy, programmatic, and implementation reforms undertaken during this period and explore the lessons these reforms offer for global policymakers. In particular, we point to the importance of good leadership, building strong institutions, effectively using data and technology, and of using an integrated, inclusive approach to anti-poverty. Our findings indicate that these reforms have enabled Ehsaas to successfully scale impact, increase transparency, and improve the efficiency of its interventions, whilst building trust amongst beneficiaries and programme administrators.

fsi.stanford.edu

Frameworks for a Developmental Welfare State: Lessons From Pakistan's Ehsaas Programme

The Freeman Spogli Institute (FSI) is Stanford University's primary forum for interdisciplinary research on key international issues and challenges.
fsi.stanford.edu fsi.stanford.edu
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
80,668
82
133,240
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,
1657981862567.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Sainthood 101
Stanford University Intl Center’s report: “Pakistan’s Ehsaas Programme has set itself apart as a world-leading anti-poverty effort to uplift the count
Replies
0
Views
263
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
R
Pakistan Pursuing Ambitious Program to Build Social Safety Net
Replies
1
Views
609
RiazHaq
R
Chakar The Great
WB lists Ehsaas Programme among world’s four top social protection plans: Report
Replies
9
Views
647
El Sidd
El Sidd
313ghazi
Featured Ehsaas Cash Emergency' ranked among world’s top 4 social protection initiatives
Replies
1
Views
2K
313ghazi
313ghazi
313ghazi
RED ZONE FILES: Battle of perceptions
Replies
5
Views
356
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom