if u ask a 7 year old Pakistani kid about indian army surgical shitt, he will reply.. Hindus dont have courage to fight with us as they dont have warrior DNA in there blood.. only they can kill us through proxies and in dreams. ..thats all... tataa hindu fake warriors go and tell your janta and satisfy your ego





they are not save even in the 4km inside there land.. lol and they are dreaming about surgical fart. hahaha. ..there every solder head is on the aim of our snipers at loc

Click to expand...