What's new

Fractured alliance: No general elections in urban Sindh without fresh delimitation, MQM-P tells PM

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,579
20
27,035
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, MQM-P parliamentarians complain against PPP in meeting with prime minister
1666114708847.png

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday told Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that it will not accept general elections unless fresh delimitations of constituencies are conducted in urban areas of Sindh.

This was communicated during a meeting between the new governor of Sindh, Kamran Tessori, parliamentarians belonging to the MQM-P and Prime Minister Shehbaz at the PM Office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the MQM-P delegation – led by the party’s convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and comprising Faisal Subzwari and Waseem Akhtar apart from Tessori, complained against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led Sindh government over broken promises – a pain point fully exploited by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan prior to the weekend’s by-elections in Karachi.


They (PPP) are not willing to fulfill the agreement between MQM and PPP, complained the MQM-P delegation.

The delegation further said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (F) had assumed the role of guarantors on the agreements with the PPP. With the agreements left unfulfilled, they said that the guarantors must play their due role.

They also demanded that the guarantors force the PPP and provincial government to implement these agreements.

PM Shehbaz assured the delegation that their demands will be fulfilled soon.

From the government’s side, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were present.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Fractured alliance: No general elections in urban Sindh without fresh delimitation, MQM-P tells PM

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, MQM-P parliamentarians complain against PPP in meeting with prime minister
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
MQM-P once again threatens to part ways with the coalition govt
Replies
0
Views
150
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
Agreement not being kept, MQM tells PM
Replies
13
Views
494
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan can’t win election if institutions remain neutral: Bilawal Bhutto
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
El Sidd
El Sidd
JackTheRipper
PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif agree to hold general elections on time, not before
Replies
0
Views
126
JackTheRipper
JackTheRipper
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Farooq Sattar, PTI or MQM: Who will win NA-245 contest?
Replies
1
Views
177
Areesh
Areesh

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom