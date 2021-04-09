FPT Software sets up third office in Philippines

The FPT Software team in the Philippines (Photo: FPT)Hanoi (VNA) – FPT Software, a member of FPT Corporation, has recently announced that it will open its third office in the Philippines on April 13, positioning itself as a major IT player in the nation.Based in Manila, it is the 57th office FPT Software has established in 25 countries and territories across the world.Despite formidable challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm’s revenue in the Philippines surged 65 percent in 2020.With the establishment of the new office, FPT Software expects to increase the number of employees here by 25 percent to 221 by the end of this year.In 2015, FPT Software established its first Philippine office in the country’s oldest city of Cebu. The company expanded their presence with a second office at IT Park Cebu City four years later. In this market, FPT Software focuses on providing Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services, management services for Application Management Service (AMS) and Infrastructure Management Services (IMS), and software services targeting English-speaking markets.FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than 500 million USD in revenue and 16,000 employees in 25 countries and territories. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more.It has served 700 customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more.