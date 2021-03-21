Foxconn & VinFast consider EV cooperation

ASIABATTERIESBEVFOXCONNUSAVIETNAMVINFAST
Apple contract manufacturer Foxconn is now also negotiating with Vietnamese electric car start-up VinFast regarding a cooperation to develop batteries and other components for electric cars.
The talks, which have not been officially confirmed yet, are said to be at an early stage. Foxconn is said to have proposed buying electric car production lines from VinFast. VinFast, however, reportedly prefers a partnership and wants to keep its electric car business. According to the sources quoted, there are now talks about the joint development of batteries and other EV components.
Foxconn has been planning for some time to broaden its business and become more independent of Apple. In the car business, the partnership with Fiat-Chrysler announced in spring 2020 should contribute to this, but also its own electric car platform presented in October 2020. At the time, group CEO Liu Young-way stated that Foxconn wanted to be represented in every tenth electric car worldwide with components or services by 2027 at the latest.
Since then, further cooperation agreements were signed in quick succession. At the beginning of this year, Foxconn and Geelyagreed to jointly establish an electric car contract manufacturer. Only a few days earlier, a partnership between the Chinese group and Byton was also made public with the aim of getting series production of the M-Byte up and running. The plan is now to start production at the beginning of 2022.
VinFast is still a very young company. In 2018, development service provider EDAG was commissioned to develop two conventionally powered models and one battery-electric model. Recently, the manufacturer gave a preview of its first three electric vehicle models, which will also be sold in North America and Europe. In addition, the Vietnamese company recently announced that they will seek a joint venture with the Taiwanese battery cell manufacturer ProLogium to accelerate the commercialisation of electric cars with solid-state batteries in Vietnam.
ProLogium is one of the leaders in the commercialization of solid state batteries
