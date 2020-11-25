Taiwan company, seeking bases outside China, aims to take advantage of RCEP pact
Foxconn will soon establish a new local company in Vietnam, where it already makes TVs, telecom equipment and computer-related products. © AP
YU NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writerNovember 25, 2020 16:59 JST
TAIPEI -- Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, plans to expand production in Vietnam with an investment of around $270 million, Nikkei has learned.
Vietnam seems to be the first that makes profits from RCEP.
Foxconn to expand production in Vietnam with $270m investment
Taiwan company, seeking bases outside China, aims to take advantage of RCEP pact
