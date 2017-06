Foxconn says Dell, Kingston to join its bid for Toshiba chip unit

Tycoon Terry Gou says Foxconn will pass anti-trust test



June 12, 2017 9:41 pm JST (Updated June 13, 2017 9:31 am JST) Interview

DEBBY WU, Nikkei staff writer





TAIPEI -- Key iPhone assembler Foxconn Technology Group, said that PC giant Dell and memory maker Kingston Technology will join Apple and Amazon in backing his company's bid for the memory chip unit of embattled Japanese conglomerate



Chairman Terry Gou told Nikkei Asian Review about the arrangements in an exclusive interview, a week after he said that

"Dell joined us today and Kingston will also be in our consortium team," he said in his office in the gritty Taipei suburb of Tucheng. ​





(From left to right) Kingston founders John Tu, David Sun; Terry Gou; Dell founder Michael Saul Dell



Gou did not reveal the contributions from each company, but said Foxconn, together with its Japanese subsidiary Sharp, will own a stake of 40% or less in Toshiba's memory chip unit if the deal goes through.



Gou also revealed that the bidder with the highest price and which was able to complete an anti-trust review all over the world to close the deal by March 31, 2018 will be awarded the deal. The Nikkei previously reported that Foxconn was the highest bidder offering more than 2 trillion yen ($18.18 billion).

"It is easier for us than anyone else to pass the anti-trust review," Gou said. "We don't have a semiconductor business and we are confident we can complete the anti-trust review in six months." ​



Gou said he would also consider setting up memory chip facilities in the U.S. if Foxconn wins the bid.



"If we win Toshiba's memory business and we want to explore building an overseas memory chip plant in the future, we will prioritize the U.S. because demand in the U.S. market has not been met [domestically]," he said, adding that only 14% of the total memory chips required by U.S. companies were now made in America. ​