Foxconn purchases 300 acres of land near Bengaluru airport for $37 million after MoU with Karnataka govt

The land tract is in Devanahalli near Kempegowda International Airport, in the outskirts of Bengaluru. The move comes as the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer looks to diversify production away from China. Foxconn is the biggest supplier of Apple iPhone parts."They are going to take possession of the land after May 10 elections" Gunjan Krishna, commissioner for industrial development and director, department of industries and commerce, Karnataka government told Moneycontrol.On March 20, the Karnataka government signed a mega MoU with Foxconn, with the firm committing to investing Rs 8,000 crore for a mobile manufacturing unit that would provide employment opportunities for 50,000 people in the state.It may be recalled that in a letter to Bommai dated March 6, Foxconn expressed its keenness to set up an electronics manufacturing unit as part of its ‘Project Elephant’ in Bengaluru. A team of senior executives from Foxconn led by Liu and 16 senior leaders of the company were in the city on March 3.On March 3, up to 300 acres of land were identified for the manufacturing facility for Foxconn at Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) industrial area at Doddaballapur in Devanahalli Taluk near the Bengaluru International Airport. The electronics manufacturing unit was projected to generate more than 1 lakh employment opportunities in the next 10 years within the state. A day later, on March 4, the company stated that it had not entered into any binding, definitive agreements for new investments during the trip. This is despite a Letter of Intent being signed between the company and the Karnataka government on March 3. It led to a major embarrassment for Bommai ahead of the assembly polls.Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union minister of state for entrepreneurship, electronics & technology, had also tweeted that Apple phones will be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka.Earlier this month Telangana principal secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan told Moneycontrol that Foxconn will hold a "ground-breaking" ceremony in the state on May 15.The much publicised investment, which is expected to create 1 lakh jobs, will reportedly be the company's biggest single outlay in India. Queries to Ranjan on the size of the investment, the products that Foxconn will make and other details went unanswered.There has been a lot of buzz around Karnataka and Telangana governments announcing Foxconn's "interest" in investing in their states