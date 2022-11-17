What's new

Foxconn hires over 100,000 workers for COVID-hit Chinese plant

Foxconn hires over 100,000 workers for COVID-hit Chinese plant​

Reuters
November 17, 20227:23 PM GMT+8

SHANGHAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O) supplier Foxconn (2317.TW) has hit a hiring target of 100,000 new workers for its Zhengzhou plant in China, financial news outlet Yicai reported on Thursday, a milestone that could ease production pressure at the COVID-hit site.

Yicai, citing an unidentified high-ranking staffer at the plant, said Foxconn had received more than 100,000 job applications so far and was ending its latest hiring drive.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The plant, the world's largest iPhone manufacturing facility, has since last month faced staff discontent over government mandated measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, which required the company to isolate many employees and prompted some to flee.

Apple last week lowered its forecast for shipments of the premium iPhone 14 model due to the situation. Reuters last month reported that Foxconn's production of iPhones at the Zhengzhou factory could slump by as much as 30% in November.

Earlier this month, Foxconn quadrupled bonuses for workers who stayed and also began a recruitment drive that advertised higher than usual salaries.

Some local authorities in Henan province urged retired soldiers and government workers to take on stints at the factory, which prior to the situation had about 200,000 workers.

www.reuters.com

