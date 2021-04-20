"Fox of North Africa" Algeria, military equipment combines practicality and reliability. The Giant of Africa

"Fox of North Africa" Algeria, military equipment combines practicality and reliability, unique in North Africa

First, take precautions before they happen

2. Only buy the right ones, not the expensive ones

Algeria, a North African country, has been tepid since its independence in 1960. The reason people know it is because the country's men's football performed well in the World Series and has the reputation of "the fox of North Africa". But in fact, this country has other areas that attract the world's attention, such as its military power.According to the statistics of well-known military research institutions, in the past few years, Algeria's arms imports accounted for about 52% of the entire Africa, and its comprehensive military strength is second only to Egypt. The arrival of a large amount of equipment has made the country's military strength significantly improved. Today we will analyze the reasons why the country has so many military equipment.The reason why Algeria is so important to the military The main reason is the unique geographical location of the country:Moreover, the country's two neighbors Tunisia and Libya.While maintaining a balanced diplomatic strategy, prevent external forces from interfering with the stability of the country in conjunction with some domestic "special forces". This is one of the reasons why the country has been at the "center of the storm" since its independence, but still maintains peace and stability.Algeria and another neighboring country, Morocco, have been at odds over the Western Sahara issue. The former suzerain France also left some legacy on the boundary demarcation between the two countries, and military conflicts broke out between the two sides in 1963. So far, only 165 kilometers of the 1,350-kilometer border between the two countries have been recognized by both sides. Therefore, Algeria has not ignored military developments.In 2018, the amount invested in military construction accounted for 25% of the budget of all administrative departments. With so much investment and attention, it is not surprising that Algeria has such a large investment in military construction.Then the Algerian army, which claims to be on par with Egypt, is there any weapon that the military community can give such an evaluation? What is the uniqueness of this North African country in weapons procurement? What? We might as well look down——Different from many "upstart" countries in the Middle East and a certain South Asian country that claims to be "the third in the world", Algeria is capable of combating weapons in terms of weapons purchase It is extremely important, and the weapons that are acquired must be tested in actual combat, and only those with relatively strong combat effectiveness and relatively mature technology can be selected.For example, the heavy equipment such as "Armor-S1" and "TOS-1A" purchased by the country's army are all made up after the Russian army has gone through many actual battles in Syria and Iraq. It was purchased into the national army; the newly purchased German "Boxing Lion" armored vehicle, in addition to its outstanding performance in Afghanistan, its mature and diverse modular design is also an important reason to impress the Algerian military.Upgraded Algerian tanksAlgeria has a strong demand for high-end weapons. For example, S-400 anti-aircraft missiles, "Iskander-E" tactical missiles, etc., are all specially needed by Algeria. The purpose is to ensure the country's national stability and security in North Africa.Purchasing purposefully, and choosing weapons and equipment suitable for the construction of the army according to the actual situation, so that the overall strength of the Algerian army has Great improvement.Algeria spent US$2 billion to introduce 14 Su-34 fighters, 14 Su-35 fighters and 14 most advanced Su-57Es. Fighter aircraft,