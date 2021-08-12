Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer has come under fire after claiming that Karl Marx wrote ‘Mein Kampf’.

Hemmer and his colleagues were discussing whether Critical Race Theory should be taught in elementary schools or if it should be withheld until college, when he seemed to get his historical figures slightly mixed up:For those unaware, Karl Marx co-wrote ‘The Communist Manifesto’ with Friedrich Engels.Later in the same broadcast, Hemmer admitted his mistake – but not quickly enough, as social media users had already made the clip go viral. As such, Hemmer has been widely mocked for getting confused between the two very different books.