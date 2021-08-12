http://instagr.am/p/CScA8h0IHGQ/
Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer has come under fire after claiming that Karl Marx wrote ‘Mein Kampf’.
Hemmer and his colleagues were discussing whether Critical Race Theory should be taught in elementary schools or if it should be withheld until college, when he seemed to get his historical figures slightly mixed up: ‘I remember 20 years old going to Trier, Germany, and trying to find the home of Karl Marx, cause, you know, 1848 – he wrote Mein Kampf.’
For those unaware, Karl Marx co-wrote ‘The Communist Manifesto’ with Friedrich Engels. ‘Mein Kampf’ was the autobiography written by Adolf Hitler, and was published in 1925; the book became fundamental in developing many of the ideologies of the Nazi party.
Later in the same broadcast, Hemmer admitted his mistake – but not quickly enough, as social media users had already made the clip go viral. As such, Hemmer has been widely mocked for getting confused between the two very different books.
Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer has come under fire after claiming that Karl Marx wrote ‘Mein Kampf’.
Hemmer and his colleagues were discussing whether Critical Race Theory should be taught in elementary schools or if it should be withheld until college, when he seemed to get his historical figures slightly mixed up: ‘I remember 20 years old going to Trier, Germany, and trying to find the home of Karl Marx, cause, you know, 1848 – he wrote Mein Kampf.’
For those unaware, Karl Marx co-wrote ‘The Communist Manifesto’ with Friedrich Engels. ‘Mein Kampf’ was the autobiography written by Adolf Hitler, and was published in 1925; the book became fundamental in developing many of the ideologies of the Nazi party.
Later in the same broadcast, Hemmer admitted his mistake – but not quickly enough, as social media users had already made the clip go viral. As such, Hemmer has been widely mocked for getting confused between the two very different books.
Last edited: