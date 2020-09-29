Egyptian Navy's S44 Type 209 submarine at the naming and launching ceremony (Credit: TKMS)
Fourth Class 209/1400mod Submarine Officially Handed Over To Egypt
Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems officially handed over the fourth 209/1400mod class submarine, named “S44”, to the Navy of the Arab Republic of Egypt.
Martin Manaranche 08 Jul 2021
TKMS press release
Following the strict corona prevention measures at the shipyard, the handover took place in Kiel.
Dr. Rolf Wirtz, CEO of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: „I would like to thank everyone involved for the open dialogue and the trusting cooperation. The success would not have been possible without the professionalism and competence of our employees, customers and suppliers. The handover of the fourth and last HDW Class 209/1400mod submarine in the project means, that our Egyptian colleagues will return home. We wish them all the best for the future and hope to welcome them back at our shipyard for further projects soon.”
The contract for the delivery of the first two 209/1400 mod class submarines to the Arab Republic of Egypt was signed in 2011. In 2015, Egypt decided to take the option for two additional units. The first submarine was handed over in December 2016, the second in August 2017 and the third in April 2020. All four submarines will enhance Egypt’s defense capabilities and combat efficiency, achieve maritime security, and protect Egyptian coasts as well as the economic interests between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.
About „S44“:
In September 2020, the “S44” was named and launched at the shipyard of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems in Kiel. The submarine is extremely reliable, can stay submerged for a long time, is fast, and hard to locate thanks to their low signatures.
- Length: approx. 62 m
- Diameter: approx. 6,2 m
- Displacement (surface): approx. 1,450 t
- Displacement (submerged) approx. 1,600 t
- Crew: 30
