Four wounded in Paris knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site

In this January 14, 2015 file photo, flowers lay outside Charlie Hebdo headquarters in Paris. The January 2015 attacks against Charlie Hebdo and, two days later, a kosher supermarket, touched off a wave of killings claimed by the Islamic State group across Europe. Seventeen people died along with the three attackers.
Paris police say four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.
Associated Press reporters at the scene saw police flooding into the neighbourhood in eastern Paris, near the Richard Lenoir subway station.
A police official said officers have made an arrest, and are not looking for anybody else.
Officers cordoned off the area including the former Charlie Hebdo offices after a suspect package was noticed nearby.
French street artist Christian Guemy, aka 'C215' in Paris pays tribute to the members of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo attack by jihadist gunmen in January 2015. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Islamic extremists attacked the offices in 2015, killing 12 people.
