What's new

Four wounded in Paris knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site

U

Uncensored

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 30, 2020
12
0
8
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
1601032400546.png

In this January 14, 2015 file photo, flowers lay outside Charlie Hebdo headquarters in Paris. The January 2015 attacks against Charlie Hebdo and, two days later, a kosher supermarket, touched off a wave of killings claimed by the Islamic State group across Europe. Seventeen people died along with the three attackers.


Paris police say four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

Associated Press reporters at the scene saw police flooding into the neighbourhood in eastern Paris, near the Richard Lenoir subway station.

1601032446201.png

In this January 14, 2015 file photo, flowers lay outside Charlie Hebdo headquarters in Paris. The January 2015 attacks against Charlie Hebdo and, two days later, a kosher supermarket, touched off a wave of killings claimed by the Islamic State group across Europe. Seventeen people died along with the three attackers. (AP)


A police official said officers have made an arrest, and are not looking for anybody else.

Officers cordoned off the area including the former Charlie Hebdo offices after a suspect package was noticed nearby.

1601032492299.png

French street artist Christian Guemy, aka 'C215' in Paris pays tribute to the members of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo attack by jihadist gunmen in January 2015. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Islamic extremists attacked the offices in 2015, killing 12 people.

www.9news.com.au

Four wounded in Paris knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site

Paris police say four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newsp...
www.9news.com.au www.9news.com.au
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Jyotish Bomb blast targets police van in Lower Dir, four officials wounded Pakistan's Internal Security 1
bobo6661 Two tourists killed and four wounded in Egypt beach resort stabbing Europe & Russia 27
Tech2go Afghan Soldier Shoots, Wounds at Least Four U.S. Troops Afghanistan Defence Forum 59
Zibago Four army men wounded in cross-border shelling in Mendhar Kashmir War 0
Slav Defence Four children wounded in grenade attack on Karachi school Social & Current Events 18
ahfatzia Four wounded in US campus shooting again: police Americas 1
BLACKEAGLE Four police wounded in Bahrain blast World Affairs 0
President Camacho Four killed, 28 wounded in explosion in Quetta Pakistan's Internal Security 5
The Ronin Kongsberg Maritime Supply Four HUGIN AUV Survey Systems To India’s GRSE Indian Defence Forum 0
Falcon26 Pakistan's middle class has been growing at four times the rate of population growth over the past 20 years Pakistan Economy 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top