Four women beaten, paraded naked in Faisalabad market

Four women were humiliated in a crowded bazaar in Faisalabad's Bawa Chak Market on Monday as they were first mercilessly beaten and then paraded naked. In the jarring visuals, that soon went viral, four women can be seen being tortured on the streets of the Punjab city. A woman cries out for mercy as she is dragged out of an electronic store.
After the video spread like wildfire on social media Punjab Police took five suspects into custody.
Saddam, the owner of the store, as well as, his employee Faisal Zaheer Anwar along with Faqeer Hussain, the owner of a neighboring sanitary product store, have all been arrested.
One of the victims, who works a sanitation worker, told police that she and three other women went to Bawa Chak Market at around 10:30 am for work.
She went on to detail in the police report how they were thirsty and went into Usman Electric Store to ask for some water. Saddar, upon seeing them, started yelling that they had come into his store with the intention of theft. Upon hearing this, the owners of neighboring stores grabbed the women and started physically assaulting them.
The suspects have been charged with assault or use of criminal force against a woman and stripping her ( section 354 A), insulting modesty or causing sexual harrassment (section 509), punishment for rioting (section 147) and unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object (section 149).
The FIR has quoted one of the victims as saying, "They continued to beat us for around an hour and made our naked videos,"
The victims have urged authorities to take strict actions against the culprits.
Social media was aghast at the incident.
Journalist Iftikhar Firdous conveyed his disgust on Twitter,
"Women are stripped naked and beaten in Faisalabad for allegedly being involved in robbery in the middle of the road. There is something seriously gone wrong in this country!"
Twitter user Hania compared the incident with the horrific lynching of Sri Lankan national, Priyantha Kumara.
"So stripping and beating women up in public doesn't endanger Islam but ripping a random poster does? May Allah save us from Muslims who attack, burn and kill on a whim and don't think of it as the real "blasphemy". #Faisalabad"
Journalist Reem Khurshid expressed concern over the how pervasive violence against women has become across the country..
"Content warning: Another day, another incident of mass violence: two women beaten, stripped and paraded in public in Faisalabad. This is happening with mind-numbing regularity."
Punjab Police tweeted the arrest of five culprits and promised to take strict action against anyone who violates women and children.
"Faisalabad police had arrested two accused last night. Further action has been taken and five accused have been arrested. All other aspects of the incident are also being investigated. IG Punjab is pursuing a zero tolerance policy on incidents of violence and harassment against women and children."
Four women beaten, paraded naked, in Faisalabad market | The Express Tribune
Sanitation workers humiliated by shopkeepers on pretext of committing theft
tribune.com.pk
India, Pakistan all the same blood and genetics and it shows.
In India they lynch people just on a rumor's, in Pakistan they do the same, the treatment of women and children in these two countries is the same as well.