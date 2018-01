Four terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter with the police near Shah Latif Town in Karachi, Express News reports.According to Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar, police officials raided a house near Shah Latif Town after receiving a tip-off from intelligence agencies regarding their presence in the area.The terrorists opened fire on law enforcement officers upon seeing them and were killed in the shootout which followed.No police official was hurt in the incident, reports suggest.SSP Anwar said that those gunned down in the encounter were members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (Pakistan), and had been involved in various criminal activities, including target killing and incidents related to terrorism.