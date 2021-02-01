What's new

Four TikTokers shot dead in Karachi

Four TikTokers, including one female, were shot dead near Anklesaria Hospital in Karachi's Garden area early on Tuesday morning, officials said.


City Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh said all four deceased were active on social media, particularly Tik Tok. He said two of those who died, identified as Muskan and Amir, were friends.


According to the official, Muskan called Amir, asking him to meet on Monday night. Amir arranged a car and took his friends, Rehan and Sajjad, to meet her.


"All four of them roamed the city and [Amir and Muskan] also made TikTok videos [during that time]," the police officer said.



The official said the four were attacked near Anklesaria Hospital, Garden, at 4:48am by unknown assailants. "The woman was killed inside the car while all three men were shot outside the car. They were taken to the hospital but succumbed to their wounds," the official said.


Empty shells from 9mm pistols were found near the car, he said. The family of the deceased arrived at the police station and a first information report (FIR) would be registered, he added.


Shaikh said Rehan and Sajjad had previously made a TikTok video in which they were seen doing aerial firing in the city's Ittihad Town area. Police had taken notice of the video after it went viral on social media, registering an FIR against the two men.


He further said the murders "appeared to be the outcome of some personal issues". However, the exact motive and identity of the killers were being investigated, he added.


The SSP said there were no witnesses to the incident.



Sad to see them die so young. They looked like an item



I am thinking maybe a triangle love story gone wrong
 
Titanium100 said:
Sad to see them die so young. They looked like an item



I am thinking maybe a triangle love story gone wrong
TIKTOK challenges each other and show themselves real bad@ss badmash but they don't know some real creepy criminals are also on TIKTOK.
Shaikh said Rehan and Sajjad had previously made a TikTok video in which they were seen doing aerial firing in the city's Ittihad Town area. Police had taken notice of the video after it went viral on social media, registering an FIR against the two men.
Maarkhoor said:
TIKTOK challenges each other and show themselves real bad@ss badmash but they don't know some real creepy criminals are also on TIKTOK.

Read this....
Could be that some criminals were lurking on them unprovokingly. The Sindh gov't should give this youths justice and the culprits should be brought to justice. Killing the youths of Pakistan should be strictly countered and forbidden. Their blood is holy
 
Sad to see this. I hope they get the culprits and give them hanging.
 
