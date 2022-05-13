Four thought provoking videos on whether Hindutva fascism is going to succeed in India

Do give these videos some watch time, they are more eye-opening than others....
Arundhati Roy Says Indians will ultimately reject fascism and their agents,
When will NATO enforced No Fly Zone come into effect
Countries like Bangladesh, UAE, and Saudi Arabia suck up to Modi and BJP. USA brings up the rights of minorities in India.These are the people the USA has choosen to ally with.
edit: When will NATO enforced No Fly Zone come into effect?
UAE is proper pos country that's why every enemy state is praising em - Israel, India,USBangladedsh? No.
But neither Arabs or BD provides India with arms or imports Hindutva indians who then goes on to fund anti-muslim pogroms. Atleast America is powerful and wealthy enough to actually do something about it. Neither BD or UAE call its self world police, champion of human rights or goes around and spread democracy through foreign intervention.
See the difference?
Bangladesh is a big suck up to BJP in South Asia. Nepal and Sri Lanka have more spine. Meanwhile, many or most Pakistanis here insist they have a Machiavellian outlook of wanting to cause a Muslim genocide in India (to prove two nation theory), so they want more of Modi and Yogi.Bangladedsh? No.
