Four thought provoking videos on whether Hindutva fascism is going to succeed in India

Do give these videos some watch time, they are more eye-opening than others....




Arundhati Roy Says Indians will ultimately reject fascism and their agents,

 
Bilal9 said:
Do give these videos some watch time, they are more eye-opening than others....



Arundhati Roy Says Indians will ultimately reject fascism and their agents,

These are the people the USA has choosen to ally with. My God would you believe the US media if large section of Russians or Chinese went around and behaved like this? But because its tHE LaRGesT dEmOCRcy iN tHE wOrLD so everything is good.

edit: When will NATO enforced No Fly Zone come into effect?
 
Wergeland said:
These are the people the USA has choosen to ally with. My God would you believe the US media if large section of Russians or Chinese went around and behaved like this? But because its tHE LaRGesT dEmOCRcy iN tHE wOrLD so everything is good.

edit: When will NATO enforced No Fly Zone come into effect?
The US doesn't give a shyt about right or wrong so long it serves their interest, US found a proxy in Ukraine to needle Russia, and the US found a proxy in India to needle China.
 
Novus ordu seclorum said:
Countries like Bangladesh, UAE, and Saudi Arabia suck up to Modi and BJP. USA brings up the rights of minorities in India.
Bangladedsh? No.
Arabs yes.

But neither Arabs or BD provides India with arms or imports Hindutva indians who then goes on to fund anti-muslim pogroms. Atleast America is powerful and wealthy enough to actually do something about it. Neither BD or UAE call its self world police, champion of human rights or goes around and spread democracy through foreign intervention.

See the difference?

I would argue USA is actually the power behind BJP and Modi control of indian society. Congress was believed to be too independent and not enough anti-China. Radical extremist like hindutva-BJP are more hardcore - ref Akhand Bharat dream - thus more willing to be agressive and go to war. They are also easier to control by pressure tactics.

BJP has strong support among indian IT expats in USA. This is well known but no goverment agencies do anything about it. Could you believe muslim-american being treated with same silky hands? BJP also spread their campaign through fake news and propganda on facebook and whatsapp, both controlled by US firms.
 
UAE is proper pos country that's why every enemy state is praising em - Israel, India,US
Y'all care deep down but aren't interested in fighting it out or condemning it or giving a signal
That hey guys- this is not cool


US, EU will do what they always do- it is what it is
 
Bangladesh is a big suck up to BJP in South Asia. Nepal and Sri Lanka have more spine. Meanwhile, many or most Pakistanis here insist they have a Machiavellian outlook of wanting to cause a Muslim genocide in India (to prove two nation theory), so they want more of Modi and Yogi.
 

