Four thought provoking videos on whether Hindutva fascism is going to succeed in India

Novus ordu seclorum said: Countries like Bangladesh, UAE, and Saudi Arabia suck up to Modi and BJP. USA brings up the rights of minorities in India. Click to expand...

Bangladedsh? No.Arabs yes.But neither Arabs or BD provides India with arms or imports Hindutva indians who then goes on to fund anti-muslim pogroms. Atleast America is powerful and wealthy enough to actually do something about it. Neither BD or UAE call its self world police, champion of human rights or goes around and spread democracy through foreign intervention.See the difference?I would argue USA is actually the power behind BJP and Modi control of indian society. Congress was believed to be too independent and not enough anti-China. Radical extremist like hindutva-BJP are more hardcore - ref Akhand Bharat dream - thus more willing to be agressive and go to war. They are also easier to control by pressure tactics.BJP has strong support among indian IT expats in USA. This is well known but no goverment agencies do anything about it. Could you believe muslim-american being treated with same silky hands? BJP also spread their campaign through fake news and propganda on facebook and whatsapp, both controlled by US firms.