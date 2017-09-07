Four suspected terrorists killed in Quetta encounter: CTD | SAMAA At least four terror suspects were killed in an operation in Quetta’s Marwar, a spokesperson for the Counter-Terrorism Department said Thursday. According to the spokesperson, the CTD carried out an operation in Marwar after it received information of presence of suspected terrorists in the...

According to the spokesperson, the CTD carried out an operation in Marwar after it received information of presence of suspected terrorists in the area.In an exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed, while six others managed to escape, said the spokesperson.The CTD found weapons and explosives during the search operation. The terrorists were involved in several attacks on the security forces.Apparently terrorists belonged to BLA