Four suspected terrorists killed in Quetta encounter: CTD

At least four terror suspects were killed in an operation in Quetta’s Marwar, a spokesperson for the Counter-Terrorism Department said Thursday.

According to the spokesperson, the CTD carried out an operation in Marwar after it received information of presence of suspected terrorists in the area.

In an exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed, while six others managed to escape, said the spokesperson.

The CTD found weapons and explosives during the search operation. The terrorists were involved in several attacks on the security forces.

Four suspected terrorists killed in Quetta encounter: CTD | SAMAA

At least four terror suspects were killed in an operation in Quetta’s Marwar, a spokesperson for the Counter-Terrorism Department said Thursday. According to the spokesperson, the CTD carried out an operation in Marwar after it received information of presence of suspected terrorists in the...
Apparently terrorists belonged to BLA

We try to downplay the overall kills because the enemy will try to use for propaganda, but in the mountains and deserts dozens of miscreants are taken out every month.
 
We try to downplay the overall kills because the enemy will try to use for propaganda, but in the mountains and deserts dozens of miscreants are taken out every month.
Sir if that is the case then sorry that is really not good. Not that we don't declare it all, but the fact that we have so many militants. That means our militancy problem is way way bigger then what we assume it to be.
 
