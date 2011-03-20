What's new

Four Soldiers Martyred in South Waziristan While Four Terrorists Sent to Hell

Path-Finder said:

right after ana attacked with rockets!
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ
Pak Army Approach:

We will protect our soldiers and young officers by NOT taking revenge on R&AW and NDS officers.

We will continue to NOT introduce any fear of consequences in their hearts. This will surely make them suddenly stop supporting terrorism in Pakistan.

We will abide by strict deterrence theory by ensuring that we do NOT conduct tit-for-tat attacks in IOK and elsewhere.

(hope everybody gets the sarcasm)
 
R Wing said:
Pak Army Approach:

We will protect our soldiers and young officers by NOT taking revenge on R&AW and NDS officers.

We will continue to NOT introduce any fear of consequences in their hearts. This will surely make them suddenly stop supporting terrorism in Pakistan.

We will abide by strict deterrence theory by ensuring that we do NOT conduct tit-for-tat attacks in IOK and elsewhere.

(hope everybody gets the sarcasm)
We will also provide medial assistance to ANA scums whenever they get Fucked.
 
4 soldiers martyred after terrorists attack army check post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Four soldiers were martyred after terrorist's opened fire on a security forces post in Makeen, South Waziristan, late Thursday night, the military's media affairs wing said on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that troops responded promptly and killed four terrorists. "During the exchange of fire, four soldiers embraced shahadat," the statement added.

The martyred officials were identified as Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jahangir, Sepoy Aneesur Rehman and Sepoy Aziz.

"Area sanitisation in progress," the ISPR statement said.

President Dr Arif Alvi condemned the terrorist attack and expressed grief over the martyrdom of army personnel. He also sympathised with the bereaved families and prayed for their strength so they can bear the loss with fortitude.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari offered condolences for the martyred officials and expressed solidarity with their families.

"The sacrifices of our martyrs will not be forgotten," he said, adding that implementation of the National Action Plan was essential for rooting out terrorists and their facilitators.

Earlier this month, four terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district.

According to the ISPR, security forces observed presence of terrorists in a compound in Mir Ali. As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire. During the intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed.

The ISPR said that these terrorists were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, raids on security forces and IED explosions.

During the conduct of the operation, Naib Subedar Amin Ullah, 42, a resident of Chitral, and sepoy Sher Zamin, 24, a resident of Landi Kotal, embraced martyrdom. Four other soldiers were injured, the ISPR said.

after high profile killings of TTP commanders in Afghanistan, a response by militants was predicted ....intense few weeks/months ahead
 
Dawar and company has been favouring NATO drone attacks and used to work as point agents to mark the targets. I wouldn't doubt if the same lot now PTM is involved to provide ground information and mark targets for ANA/TTP etc.
 
PTM is facilitating these attacks.
Our leadership cowardliness and policy of just going after foot soldiers and not attacking the one which is training and equipping these bastarded is the reason why we are bleeding over and over again. It may sound harsh but that is the reality. Who is funding PTM same country who funds and trains TTP and BLA and MQM and other Sindhi and others.
 
