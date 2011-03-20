Four Soldiers Martyred in South Waziristan While Four Terrorists Sent to Hell

Four sons of soil embraced martyrdom in Waziristan. May ALLAH PAK bless their souls.
4-5 Terrorists killed in retaliation.
Pak Army Approach:
right after ana attacked with rockets!
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ
We will also provide medial assistance to ANA scums whenever they get Fucked.
We will protect our soldiers and young officers by NOT taking revenge on R&AW and NDS officers.
We will continue to NOT introduce any fear of consequences in their hearts. This will surely make them suddenly stop supporting terrorism in Pakistan.
We will abide by strict deterrence theory by ensuring that we do NOT conduct tit-for-tat attacks in IOK and elsewhere.
(hope everybody gets the sarcasm)
If true, why are we waiting?? which country on this earth let the scumbags to grow up on its land?? Why not we just crush them??
Pakistanwhich country on this earth let the scumbags to grow up on its land??
Our leadership cowardliness and policy of just going after foot soldiers and not attacking the one which is training and equipping these bastarded is the reason why we are bleeding over and over again. It may sound harsh but that is the reality. Who is funding PTM same country who funds and trains TTP and BLA and MQM and other Sindhi and others.
No doubt about it. It's an open war supported by PTM facilitated by India and Pakistani Neoliberals...