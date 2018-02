An Army Captain and three jawans were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhimber Gali sector of Rajouri district on Sunday afternoon.Army sources said the Pakistani troops used indirect firing weapons of higher calibre, which means either anti-tank missiles or artillery guns. The use of small arms, sources said, would not lead to such high casualties.The dead officer and jawans of 15 JAKLI Battalion of 25 Infantry Division have been identified as Captain Kapil Kundu, 23, of Ransika village in Pataudi tehsil of Haryana, Havildar Roshan Lal, 43, of Samba district in J&K, Rifleman Ram Avtar, 28, of Baraka village in Gwalior, and Rifleman Shubam Singh, 23, of Kathuadistrict in J&K.