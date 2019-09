Rest in peace brothers, Allah bless you in the hereafter.







However I am concerned at this;



In an another incident on Pak -Afghan Border in Dir,

terrorists fire from across on Pakistan army troops busy in border fencing. 3 soldiers embraced shahadat while 1 got injured.





Are there no ballistic shields or at least have armoured vehicles that soliders can act as barrier from incoming fire. This is a disgrace to lose soliders to just pot shots from across the border.

Click to expand...