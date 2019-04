Texas plane crash kills EVERY passenger on board

A PLANE crashed into a California State Prison facility with plumes of smoke seen for miles around.







The small plane was a 75-year-old historic Northrop N9M aircraft.



It was identified as a Flying Wing owned by the Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino.



According to the museum’s website, the plane was built in 1944 and is considered a forerunner of the B-2 stealth bomber.



Northrop built four prototypes, but there was only one remaining.



Restoration of the aircraft was completed in the 1990s and flight testing in 1996.



It has a top speed of 220mph.



The circumstances surrounding the crash are currently unknown, Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.



Riverside County Sheriff tweeted: “On 4/22/19, at 12:10PM, deputies received reports of an air emergency in the 1900 block of 4th St.



“The circumstances are unknown and the NTSB will be conducting the investigation into the plane crash. No further information is available for release from RSO.”



HEARTBREAKING: Witness Susan Fracol said the pilot was very experienced and a friend of hers (Pic: Youtube)



Authorities say nobody on the ground was hurt.



The pilot, who is male, was the only person on board.



But his condition is not yet known.



It is also understood that he was preparing for an air show.



Television news footage shows debris spread across a scorched patch of empty yard.



SMOKE: Black smoke could be seen rising from the crash site (Pic: TWITTER)



An investigation will be launched by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board.



The prison in Riverside County has 3,400 male inmates.



The incident happened on the same day as a



A twin-engine Beech BE58 aircraft crashed into a ravine around 9:00am local time (4:00pm BST) and killed all six passengers on board, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.



It departed from the West Houston Airport and crashed in Kerrville.



