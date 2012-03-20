Four short films voicing Karachi's untold stories that you must watch

Forgive me for having a favourite but 1978 definitely stole the show — and my heart. Maybe it's the fact that it's a period piece or that it's based on Karachi in the 70s — a time that we've all heard about and a time that's also described as the golden era of Pakistan — it was thrilling to experience my hometown in an era that long precedes me.



Bell bottoms, musical invasion and hipper times, the 17-minute short walks us through the life of a Christian-Goan singer Lenny who's nothing short of a rockstar. We also get glimpses into his home and his relationship with his brother which may not have been the main theme but sure did grab my attention.



The plot displays the overnight revolution that was caused by the Islamisation of Pakistan and how it drastically transformed the whole city and culture, zooming in on the main character who was prodded to keep up with the times.