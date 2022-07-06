What's new

Four policemen martyred in Dera, Tank attacks

Newspaper
July 6, 2022


DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four policemen were martyred in separate attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts on Tuesday.

Dera police spokesman Imtiaz Ali Janjua said unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles opened fire on traffic policemen – ticketing officer Shaukat Mekan and constable Habibullah – near the New Sabzi Mandi area on Tuesday morning. They died on the spot.

Following the incident, a contingent of police led by DSP Saddar Hafiz Adnan Khan and SHO Saddar police station Saleem Baloch reached the spot along with teams of Rescue 1122 and shifted the martyred personnel to District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.

The spokesman said the police had cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the attackers.
Later, funeral prayers of the martyred cops were offered at the Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines.

Afterwards, bodies of martyrs were dispatched to their native areas for burial.

Meanwhile, three armed motorcyclists killed two Tank police officials on Nasran-Daudkhel Road near in Nasran village.

The police said constable Naheed Khan died on the spot, while constable Hameed Shah succumbed to injuries while being taken to Hospital. They said the gunmen also took away cash and mobile phones from the deceased.
The police registered a case against unknown killers and launched a search operation to trace them.

District police officer Waqar Ahmed along with DSP headquarters Inam Khan Gandapur, DSP rural Hussain Ghulam Bangash and DSP Jandola subdivision Alamgir Khan met with families of the martyred personnel and offered condolences.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2022

