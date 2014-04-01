Four Pakistani Conspiracy Theories That Are Less Fictitious Than You’d Think

Jaanbaz said: Its not happening, Pakistani nukes are not for sale or to be taken off the shelf. Click to expand...

But the fact is - I don't see much hope - the spiral down into a taliban state though slow (and not as rapid as Afghanistan) is indeed happening.The only entity that's standing against it is the PA - if that becomes radicalized or loses power than we have another fast emerging Taliban state in our midst - one with WMD's.The PA is alone in this - there is no other country or world body aiding it in its fight, at least the Afghans had / have a whole complement of nations and organizations assisting them in their fight against the Taliban, but Pakistani's are alone in this.