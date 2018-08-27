/ Register

  • Monday, August 27, 2018

Four new medical colleges to be set up: Nasim

Discussion in 'Bangladesh Defence Forum' started by Black_cats, Aug 27, 2018 at 9:28 AM.

  Aug 27, 2018 at 9:28 AM
    Black_cats

    Black_cats FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,149
    Joined:
    Dec 31, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,971 / -0
    Four new medical colleges to be set up: Nasim

    http://www.bssnews.net/?p=76405

    DHAKA, Aug 26, 2018 (BSS) – Four new government medical colleges will be
    set up in Magura, Naogaon, Nilphamari and Netrakona districts as Prime
    Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved a proposal in this regard.

    “The four medical colleges will be constructed in Magura, Naogaon,
    Nilphamari and Netrakona districts, while another planned for Chandpur is
    awaiting for approval by the premier,” Health and Family Welfare Minister
    Mohammed Nasim told a press briefing at the secretariat here today.

    A total of 250 students will be able to get enrolled in each of the
    colleges from 2018-19 academic sessions, he said.

    “The present government is committed to providing healthcare services to
    all. That’s why we have a plan to establish medical colleges in every
    district,” he added.

    According to the ministry, there are 31 state-run medical colleges in the
    country. With the five new medical colleges, the number of government medical
    colleges will stand at 36.

    The health minister also announced a plan to recruit 7,000 doctors by
    November next. “The doctors would be posted to upazila level, where they have
    to serve for at least three years,” Nasim added.

    He said Prime minister Sheikh Hasina would lay the foundation stone of a
    new specialized hospital under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University
    (BSMMU) on October 13.

    “The hospital will be established with the financial assistance of the
    Korean government,” he said.

    State Minister Zahid Maleque, Secretary (Education) Sirajul Huq Khan,
    Secretary (Health service and Planning department) GM Saleh Uddin, Additional
    Secretary (Population, FW & Law) Kazi AKM Muhiul Islam and Director General
    of Health Services Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad were present at the press
    conference, among others.
     
