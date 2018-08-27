Four new medical colleges to be set up: Nasim http://www.bssnews.net/?p=76405 Print DHAKA, Aug 26, 2018 (BSS) – Four new government medical colleges will be set up in Magura, Naogaon, Nilphamari and Netrakona districts as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved a proposal in this regard. “The four medical colleges will be constructed in Magura, Naogaon, Nilphamari and Netrakona districts, while another planned for Chandpur is awaiting for approval by the premier,” Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammed Nasim told a press briefing at the secretariat here today. A total of 250 students will be able to get enrolled in each of the colleges from 2018-19 academic sessions, he said. “The present government is committed to providing healthcare services to all. That’s why we have a plan to establish medical colleges in every district,” he added. According to the ministry, there are 31 state-run medical colleges in the country. With the five new medical colleges, the number of government medical colleges will stand at 36. The health minister also announced a plan to recruit 7,000 doctors by November next. “The doctors would be posted to upazila level, where they have to serve for at least three years,” Nasim added. He said Prime minister Sheikh Hasina would lay the foundation stone of a new specialized hospital under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on October 13. “The hospital will be established with the financial assistance of the Korean government,” he said. State Minister Zahid Maleque, Secretary (Education) Sirajul Huq Khan, Secretary (Health service and Planning department) GM Saleh Uddin, Additional Secretary (Population, FW & Law) Kazi AKM Muhiul Islam and Director General of Health Services Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad were present at the press conference, among others.