Four must-visit food trucks in Karachi

The rising food truck culture brings your comfort food on-the-goNovember 29, 2021Food trucks started dominating the streets ever since Wingitt’s successful experiment after Karachi Eat 2018. These tiny shops-on-go allow small businesses to take risks and experiment without it costing them an arm and a leg – and hey, they’ve become the talk of the town so it was a risk worth taking.Growing up watching Hollywood films, casually walking to your favourite food truck is a food lover’s dream. It feels like something out of the movies with the constant effort the vendors put in, and the whole exchange becomes more intimate and casual.We’ve always hadselling all kinds of food and while they can be called the OG Pakistani food carts, these funky colourful truck-based businesses are buzzing with their reviews of new cuisines they offer. While the culture is still new, these are four must-visit food trucks in K-town.Another successful enterprise from the Karachi Eat festival, Bao-Bae is Karachi’s most beloved food truck with its innovative version of localandspaghetti. Located at Khyabane Sehar and Tipu Sultan, it offers the best-selling bao buns and Udon noodles in the city. From food to packaging to their marketing, everything is fresh and mouth-watering! The testament to their food standards is the rapid rise of their business. Even during Covid-19 times, when the food industry suffered losses, Bao Bae with its popularity managed to open a new branch.Snacc is the ultimate success story of food trucks turning into profitable businesses. Starting off on the road, they’ve now also opened a store for dine-in. The name calls for it- it’s the solution to all your snack cravings and you can't say no! We love the catchy name relatable to generation Z especially, their targeted market. Located at Gulshan-e-Iqbal, block 4, the food truck offers you the perfect opportunity to indulge in your guilty pleasures (a section on their menu) and what more do you want? From mac n cheese to waffle burgers, the truck is perfect for all groups. It’s the best money could buy with its large servings and reasonable prices.Not only did Korean media dominate our minds with its brilliance, but Korean food is to die for too and Street Dudes know it. Ever wanted those crispy Korean corn dogs in Karachi but failed? Rest assured, we’ve got the best pick for you – one that will never disappoint. Street Dude with its shiny food truck brought a much-awaited Korean snack in the heart of Karachi. They are located in front of the Dolmen Mall main gate. Their menu expands to quality pizzas in all the basic styles, including a Detroit. Dudes truly are offering us the best of both worlds.For Chinese cuisine lovers, Wok On is the food truck to chase. Located at Bahadurabad, it serves scrumptious flavours in all styles of woks that are worth raving about. It has somehow managed to find the perfect balance between desi Chinese and authentic Chinese, and we cannot get enough of it.