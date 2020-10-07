What's new

Four men charged with rape and murder of Dalit woman in India

Four men have been charged with the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in India, a case that prompted nationwide protests and drew a fresh spotlight on India’s endemic problem of sexual violence.

In September in Hathras, a small village in Uttar Pradesh, the 19-year-old woman was working in the fields when she was pounced on by four older men who dragged her to a field, attacked her and then tried to strangle her with her shawl.
The charge sheet filed by the central bureau of investigation on Friday confirmed the girl was gang-raped and four men have been charged with her murder.

The girl was a Dalit, India’s lowest caste, formerly known as “untouchables”, while her four alleged attackers were from a higher caste. Sexual violence against Dalit women is regularly used as a tool of oppression and around 10 Dalit women are raped every day in India.

The 19-year-old was discovered by her family bleeding in the field, barely conscious and with her spine broken. The girl was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a government hospital in Delhi, where she died from her injuries two weeks after the attack.

Her case initially barely attracted any media attention. However, after the Uttar Pradesh police came under pressure for not properly registering her case as a rape and faced accusations of not investigating the case properly due to the low caste of the girl and her family, anger and protests exploded across India.

Several policemen were later suspended for “negligence and lax supervision” in the case. The police deny any wrongdoing.


Protests as teenager dies two weeks after alleged gang-rape in India

The police also began to downplay and deny reports that the girl had been raped, and the rightwing firebrand chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, claimed that the rape allegations were an invented international conspiracy.

The Uttar Pradesh police also came under fire after they allegedly cremated the girl’s body at night, against the wishes of the family. Officials said the cremation was done “as per the wishes of the family”. The police formed a blockade around Hathras village, preventing senior opposition politicians and journalists entering to report on the case.

One journalist, Siddique Kappan, was arrested trying to reach the village and allegedly tortured by police before being charged with sedition under the draconian terrorism law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (Uapa). He remains in jail.


The case once again exposed the widespread threat of sexual violence faced by women in India, the country which remains the most dangerous place for women in the world. Outcry over the brutal gang-rape of a student on a bus in Delhi in 2012 led to new anti-rape laws and harsher punishments, but rape cases remain rampant.

They don't even spare minors :-

Horrendous Rape Cases In 2021 So Far Show That Minors Are Biggest Victims Of Sexual Assaults
The Odisha rape victim was just 3-year-old, Banda victim was 8-year-old, Hathras victim was just 19, Bulandshahr girl who was raped and then set on fire was also 12-year-old. The list can go on and on...

09 March 2021
Representational Image
Bulandshahr, Hathras, Badaun, Unnao, Gorakhpur, Rajasthan, Delhi – The never-ending list of gang-rape cases across the nation has enraged people. The last time, something like this shook people's conscience was in 2012 when Nirbhaya was brutally gang-raped in a moving bus in Delhi. The sad part is nothing has changed, even after so many promises were made at that time.


The Odisha rape victim was just 3-year-old, Banda victim was 8-year-old, Hathras victim was just 19, Bulandshahr girl who was raped and then set on fire was also 12-year-old. The list can go on and on...
What is more shocking is the fact that, in most of the cases, it has turned out that these minor girls are sexually abused and molested by someone they already know or someone, who is known to their families.
According to a report by child rights NGO CRY, the sexual offence is committed against a child in India every 15 minutes and there has been an increase of more than 500 per cent over the past 10 years in crime against minors.


Also read: UP: Man Held For Setting 12-Year-Old Ablaze After Failed Rape Attempt
According to the NCRB's ‘Crime in India’ 2019 report, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of crimes against women (59,853), accounting for 14.7 per cent of such cases across the country. UP also had the highest number of crimes against girl children under the POCSO Act and ranked second in terms of rapes committed.
Here we look at some of the brutal rape cases:
Hathras gang-rape and murder
The incident took place on September 14, 2020, when a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and brutally assaulted by four upper-caste men while her family members were busy working on the fields. The family claimed that four to five people attacked her from behind, gagged her with her dupatta and dragged her to a bajra field where they gang-raped her.
Also read: Eight-Year-Old Dalit Girl Raped By Septuagenarian In UP’s Banda
Odisha rape
A 22-year-old man in the Kalahandi district of Odisha has been arrested by police for allegedly raping his three-year-old niece. The accused is a resident of Maskapadar village in the Lanjigarh police station area. He lured the child with sweets and toys on Sunday and took her to 'Jhami Yatra' (a local festival), a police officer said.


Later, he allegedly raped her at a deserted place and dropped her home. The child's mother, on finding out that she was bleeding, rushed her to a community health centre.
Banda rape case


An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an elderly man in a village in Uttar Pradesh. The accused, identified as Jagdish Pal, 70, was arrested later. The incident took place in the Baberu area in the Banda district when the girl was playing near her house.
According to the police, the girl has a vision problem and cannot see clearly.
Also read: Man In Odisha Rapes 3-Year-Old Niece, Arrested
Bisanda rape
In a separate incident in the Bisanda area in the district, a 14-year-old boy was sodomized by a teenager. The accused boy has been held.
Sukhpura rape


A man was held for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl and filming the act and sharing it on social media. Chandrama Rajbhar, 24, was arrested for repeatedly raping the minor girl for the past one year. The accused also filmed the act and shared it on Facebook.
Also read: UP: Man Held For Raping 17-Year-Old Girl, Sharing Video Of Act On Social Media
Pilibhit rape
A teenager in Pilibhit village in Uttar Pradesh was arrested in connection with the rape of a four-year-old girl. The tragic incident took place when the girl was playing outside her house.


The 16-year-old accused lured the girl into an empty room on the pretext of giving her an object and raped her.
 
