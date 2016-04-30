What's new

Four men break into Islamabad college, harass teachers and students

JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
564
-10
667
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Suspects arrested, sent to jail




An Islamabad sessions court has sent four young men to prison for breaking into a college, assaulting students, and harassing teachers.

According to Dr Asad Faiz, principal of the Islamabad Model College for Boys situated in Sector F11/3, the incident took place early morning on Friday, November 12.

“The boys, between the ages of 20 and 25, got off from a grey Vigo and started banging the main door of the college at 8am,” he told the police. “They looked drunk. The suspects first beat up the security guard, hurled obscenities at him, and then forcefully entered the building.”

Once inside, the boys started assaulting students, laughing loudly all the time. They harassed women teachers at the college as well. Dr Faiz added that the suspects threatened the teachers and students as well.

“By breaking into the college and misbehaving with us, these men have not only violated the decorum of an educational institution but also broken the law,” the principal pointed out.

Immediately after the incident took place, Dr Faiz filed a complaint at the Shalimar police station. The FIR includes the following sections:

  • 34 – acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention.
  • 354 – assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty
  • 355 – assault or use of criminal force to woman and stripping her of her clothes
  • 452 – house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint
  • 506 – punishment for criminal intimidation

The suspects, identified as Faiz Javed, Faizan Mirza, Haris Imtiaz, and Faisal Khan were immediately arrested and presented before the court on Saturday.

The suspects misbehaved during the case proceedings as well and tried to attack journalists who tried to film them. The court has sent them to prison on judicial remand.
www.samaa.tv

Four men break into Islamabad college, harass teachers and students | SAMAA

An Islamabad sessions court has sent four young men to prison for breaking into a college, assaulting students, and harassing teachers. According to Dr Asad Faiz, principal of the Islamabad Model College for Boys situated in Sector F11/3, the incident took place early morning on Friday, November 12.
www.samaa.tv www.samaa.tv
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Winchester
Concealed truth:What is wrong with madrasas?
Replies
1
Views
2K
Winchester
Winchester
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
14K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom