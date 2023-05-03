What's new

Four Levies personnel among five arrested in Kohat for ‘smuggling weapons’

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
94,629
100
151,996
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,..,.

4 Levies personnel among five arrested in Kohat for ‘smuggling weapons’

Murad Ali Khan
May 3, 2023


<p>A combo of pictures shows the arms and ammunitions seized by the Kohat police on May 3, 2023. — KP police’s Twitter account and author</p>


A combo of pictures shows the arms and ammunitions seized by the Kohat police on May 3, 2023. — KP police’s Twitter account and author


<p>Kohat police officials pose alongside the arms and ammunitions seized by them on May 3, 2023. — Photo provided by author</p>


Kohat police officials pose alongside the arms and ammunitions seized by them on May 3, 2023

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police arrested five suspects, including four personnel belonging to the Levies on Wednesday for allegedly smuggling weapons, in an operation near Kohat’s Marai checkpost, according to a police statement.

The statement, issued by Kohat Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Fazl Naeem, said: “The police have foiled a dangerous subversive plan. Five suspects have been arrested during the operation.

“Four members of the Levies Force are among the suspects caught smuggling a large amount of arms and ammunition,” it added.

The statement quoted Kohat Superintendent of Police (SP) Operations Zahid Khan as saying: “A heavy consignment of arms and ammunition were being illegally smuggled in a government pickup truck.”

He added that the four Levies personnel involved were immediately suspended.

He added that the seized arms included light and heavy weaponry, explosive ordnance and thousands of rounds of bullets.

The PRO’s statement further quoted SP Khan as saying that the weapons were being transported “from Orakzai to Darra Adam Khel for some subversive activity”.

The operation is the result of a joint plan of the Kohat Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar Khan and District Police Officer Jamilur Rehman, the SP added.

The police statement said a case on the matter has been filed at Kohat’s Usterzai police station and further investigation was under way.

“Interrogation is being carried out on the suspects on various aspects, including sabotage, and important confessions are also expected from them,” he said.

The KP Police also shared pictures of the seized arms and ammunition on its official Twitter account.


www.dawn.com

4 Levies personnel among five arrested in Kohat for ‘smuggling weapons’

Kohat SP operations says the Levies personnel involved have been suspended, further investigation under way.
www.dawn.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Six including levies personnel, colliers martyred in Balochistan attacks
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
WaqarAhmed161247
W
ghazi52
125 policemen martyred in militant attacks in three months in KP
Replies
1
Views
252
Kaniska
K
ghazi52
6 TTP militants killed in intelligence-based operation in KP’s Lakki Marwat
Replies
1
Views
409
Ali_14
A
ghazi52
Bid to smuggle weapons from Afghanistan foiled at Torkham border
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
Goritoes
Goritoes
undercover JIX
Suspects arrested in fatal Pakistan mosque suicide attack that left over 100 dead
Replies
7
Views
991
villageidiot
villageidiot

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom