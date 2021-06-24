Four Ladakh students held over blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi

The Delhi Police special cell has arrested four students from Ladakh in connection with a low-intensity IEDon the evening of January 29.Police sources toldthat the students were detained from Kargil and brought to Delhi on Thursday for questioning.While the case is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Special Cell in Delhi registered a case of “conspiracy” behind the blast and picked up the four.Last week, the NIA had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for the identification of two people captured on CCTV camera, allegedly planting explosive material outside the Israeli embassy.After the incident, Delhi police found footage which shows two men, including a man wearing a jacket and carrying a bag, walking on the pavement minutes before the blast. This, officials say, is the only suspicious thing found by the anti-terror wing of Delhi Police after scanning over 200 CCTV clips. CCTV footage shows them walking on the road with their faces covered, police said.After the special cell failed to get any breakthrough, the case was transferred to the NIA. “The New Delhi range of special cell had lodged an FIR of criminal conspiracy and they were conducting their investigation alongside. Police have zeroed in on four local students of Kargil. Police are questioning them and trying to ascertain their role,” a senior police officer said.The blast took place around 5 pm on APJ Abdul Kalam Road on January 29, damaging a few parked vehicles. Investigators had found clues pointing to a sophisticated attempt at launching a coordinated international attack by a trans-national group with the aim of sending a message.Sources in the security establishment said preliminary forensic examination of the site and the bomb have revealed that the explosive used in the bomb was PETN. A military grade explosive, PETN is not easily available and has been used by groups such as Al Qaeda for making bombs.