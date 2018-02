kahonapyarhai said: ↑ The explosion occurred in ONGC's drill ship ‘Sagar Bhushan'

Four workers were killed and several others seriously injured in a blast on board ONGC's drill ship ‘Sagar Bhushan’ at the Cochin Shipyard for repairs.



Police and fire and rescue service personnel have rushed to the yard to carry out rescue operations.



Further details are awaited





http://www.thehindu.com/news/nation...-blast-at-cochin-shipyard/article22738868.ece Four workers were killed and several others seriously injured in a blast on board ONGC's drill ship ‘Sagar Bhushan’ at the Cochin Shipyard for repairs.Police and fire and rescue service personnel have rushed to the yard to carry out rescue operations.Further details are awaited Click to expand...

Blast at Cochin Shipyard kills 5, injures 11

KOCHI: Four people have reportedly been killed and at least 11 injured in a blast at Cochin Shipyard.



Reports suggest two more may be stranded.



The blast happened on an ONGC-owned Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) called Sagar Bhushan, which was undergoing maintenance work at the shipyard.



The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals. Police and fire tenders have rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.