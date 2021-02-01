Four killed as Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicles crash into car, motorcycle in Islamabad

.ISLAMABAD: Four people were killed after five speeding vehicles of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces Kashmala Tariq's protocol broke a signal and crashed into a car and motorcycle on the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.The police confirmed that the former MNA's protocol vehicles broke the sector G-11 traffic signal and collided into two vehicles, killing four people and injuring two others.Read more: PPP MPA's 16-year-old son killed in Karachi car crashOne of the vehicle had a government number plate, the police said. Tariq's husband and son were also in one of the vehicles.Police shifted Tariq's husband Waqas Khan to the Ramna police station, while her son and others in the convoy fled the scene.A police spokesperson said action will be taken against those responsible in accordance with the law.