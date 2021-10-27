Four K-P policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat ambush
CM Mahmood Khan condemns incident, orders police to nab culprits without any delay
Our CorrespondentOctober 27, 2021
Funeral prayers of slain cops being offered at Police Lines in Lakki Marwat. PHOTO: EXPRESS
PESHAWAR:
At least four policemen of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police were martyred on Wednesday after their vehicle was ambushed on Mianwali Road, Lakki Marwat.
Reports said that unknown men started firing on the police mobile near Zainuddin Filling Station on Minawali Road, resulting in the death of four cops.
The deceased police officials were identified as ASI Yaqub Khan, Constable Mastaqim Paharkhel, Constable Inam Isakhel and driver Rahimullah Nawarkhel. The bodies of the deceased were moved to City Hospital for medico-legal formalities after which they were handed over to the families of the slain cops.
Following the ambush, the assailants managed to flee the crime scene. However, police teams have established pickets across the city and have started searching for the suspects involved in the attack.
Police said that they have collected evidence from the crime scene besides interviewing the witnesses present at the scene of the ambush.
Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of the slain policemen were held at Police Lines. The funeral was attended by Deputy Commissioner Raqbal Hussain, DPO Shehzad Abbas, SP Investigation Shafiq Wazir and DSP Iqbal Mohmand. The slain cops were also given a police salute to honour their services after the prayers.
K-P Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the attack on the police van. In a statement, the chief minister directed the police to arrest the culprits without any delay.
According to the chief minister, the K-P police have given unparalleled sacrifices to keep the province safe.
So ambushes have started to happen in the settled areas too. Why aren't we seeing alarm bells ringing somewhere?
