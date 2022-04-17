What's new

Four Indian men arrested for raping a lizard in Maharashtra...

D

d00od00o

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2018
1,463
-5
1,463
Country
United States
Location
United States

Four Indian men arrested for raping a lizard in Maharashtra

13 April, 2022 11:15 pm IST
Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) Four persons were arrested for allegedly raping a Bengal monitor lizard in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR) in Maharashtra, a forest official said on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred at Gothane village in Ratnagiri district, came to light days after the four accused were booked for illegally entering Chandoli National Park, which is part of the reserve, with one of them carrying a gun for hunting, he said.

The accused were being probed after they were booked on March 31 for illegally entering the forest when the crime came to light, the official said.

The STR is spread over four districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri.

The accused were identified as Sandeep Tukaram Pawar, Mangesh Kamtekar, Akshay Kamtekar and Ramesh Ghag, he said.

“During the investigation, the forest officials found that the accused had allegedly raped a Bengal monitor lizard. Their act was also recorded in a mobile phone of one of the accused persons,” he said.

“We have recovered all the related evidence from the accused and they were granted forest department custody initially, but are out on bail now,” the forest official said.

They have been asked to mark their presence before the forest officer, who is probing the case, every Monday, he said.

“The four accused have been booked under various sections of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972,” field director of Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR), Nanasaheb Ladkat, said. PTI DC NP NP

This report is auto-generated from PTI news service. ThePrint holds no responsibility for its content.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

GamoAccu
Indian Father, brother arrested for rape of 16-year-old girl
Replies
6
Views
467
Maira La
Maira La
khansaheeb
Delhi teen’s rape: Retd Army subedar held, police suspect he targeted couples in parks
Replies
1
Views
263
serenity
serenity
beijingwalker
Girl, 16, says she was raped by hundreds of men in western India
Replies
3
Views
594
JackTheRipper
JackTheRipper
Vanguard One
16-Year-Old Raped, Killed With Sticks And Stones In Chhattisgarh: Police
Replies
2
Views
561
Dalit
Dalit
khansaheeb
Minor Girl Raped In UP Village, Case Registered Against Couple: Police
Replies
0
Views
161
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom