Both India and Bangladesh have higher per capita GDP and per capita income than Pakistan. That's a fact. And they're both growing faster. That's also a fact. Neither are failed states.



Where do you get off, calling countries richer than you "poorest of the poor"? Like a 3 feet pigmy making fun of others for "only" being 5 feet tall.



Bangladesh is far more respected the world over than Pakistan, who's only importance is terrorism and mujahideens and Bin ladens.