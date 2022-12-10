What's new

Four Dai'sh terrorists killed in operation near Afghan border

Four Dai'sh terrorists killed in operation near Afghan border​

Militants were involved in bomb blasts, attacks on security forces and other activities, says CTD

News Desk
December 10, 2022

photo twitter pakistanfauj file

PHOTO: TWITTER/@PakistanFauj/File

Four wanted terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and security forces near the Afghanistan border on Saturday, Express News reported.

According to CTD, the operation was conducted near the border area where terrorists identified as commander Mohammad Daud s/o Mohammad Yaqoob, Abdullah s/o Khan Gul, and Mohammad Laiq s/o Piyao Din were killed. The identity of the fourth slain terrorist could not be ascertained.

It said that all terrorists belonged to Dai'sh and were involved in terrorist activities, target-killing, hand grenade attacks, bomb blasts and attacks on security forces.

A day earlier in a similar operation, CTD and security forces eliminated four terrorists belonging to banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Nowshera district.

According to a statement issued by the CTD late Friday, the terrorists were killed in retaliatory action after they opened indiscriminate firing on the raiding teams.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.


tribune.com.pk

Four Dai'sh terrorists killed in operation near Afghan border | The Express Tribune

Militants were involved in bomb blasts, attacks on security forces and other activities, says CTD
