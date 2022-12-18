What's new

Four cops martyred, as many injured in midnight siege of police station at Lakki Marwat, KPK.

,..,

4 cops martyred, as many injured in midnight siege of police station in KP’s Lakki Marwat

Sirajuddin | APP
December 18, 2022


<p>Funeral of the four martyred policemen was held at Lakki police line on Sunday morning. — Photo by author</p>


Funeral of the four martyred policemen was held at Lakki police line on Sunday morning.
Militants attacked the Burgi police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat early Sunday morning, leaving four policemen dead and injuring as many, according to a police official.

“At midnight, militants attacked the police station and tried to enter the building,” Lakki Police spokesperson Shahid Hameed told Dawn.com, adding that more than 60 policemen were on duty at that time.

He said that the policemen engaged the militants for almost 45 minutes after which the attackers escaped, taking advantage of the darkness.

Hameed pointed out that the police station is situated in a far-flung area and takes almost one-and-a-half hours to reach from Lakki city.

While no group has taken responsibility for the attack, the police suspect the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as the group is known to operate in the area.

Funerals for the slain policemen were held at the Lakki police line on Sunday morning, which were attended by Regional Police Officer Bannu Syed Ashfaq Anwar, District Police Officer Ziauddin and senior military and civil officials.


This is not a problem that can be fixed at the provincial level, it's one at the federal level, and can only be fixed by the army.

Your comment is ridiculous.
The armed forces had performed an admirable job in combating hardcore terrorism in the tribal belt.

The provincial government only saw the fruits of smuggling and corruption and failed miserably in basic administrative duties. It aimed to push the military and paramilitary forces into policing the populace further denting the cause.
 
Pakistani cops like the army soldiers, and the junior officers are the cannon fodder for their military and civilian leadership. The incompetence, callous disregard, and sheer contempt of the establishment towards their foot soldiers is nothing less than treacherous and criminal.
 
The armed forces had performed an admirable job in combating hardcore terrorism in the tribal belt.

The provincial government only saw the fruits of smuggling and corruption and failed miserably in basic administrative duties. It aimed to push the military and paramilitary forces into policing the populace further denting the cause.
If they had succeeded, then the TTP wouldn't exist right now.

While I agree they did a admirable job, my point still stands.

This is a problem at rhe federal level, not provincial level.
 
If they had succeeded, then the TTP wouldn't exist right now.

While I agree they did a admirable job, my point still stands.

This is a problem at rhe federal level, not provincial level.
TTP is a brand name in existence. The operational capabilities of the group have long been in check.

KPK government has no policy to combat terrorism and it is a tool of blackmail against federal government.
 
I understand and agree with PTI narrative that ISI and GHQ are busy doing politics but I just want to know what KPK Govt has been doing other than holding its dick? it has police/ LEA's and its own intelligence agencies under its direct command.
 

