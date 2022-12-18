Four cops martyred, as many injured in midnight siege of police station at Lakki Marwat, KPK.

4 cops martyred, as many injured in midnight siege of police station in KP’s Lakki Marwat Attack lasts 45 minutes; KP CM condemns the attack, asks IG for report.

,..,December 18, 2022Funeral of the four martyred policemen was held at Lakki police line on Sunday morning.Militants attacked the Burgi police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat early Sunday morning, leaving four policemen dead and injuring as many, according to a police official.“At midnight, militants attacked the police station and tried to enter the building,” Lakki Police spokesperson Shahid Hameed told, adding that more than 60 policemen were on duty at that time.He said that the policemen engaged the militants for almost 45 minutes after which the attackers escaped, taking advantage of the darkness.Hameed pointed out that the police station is situated in a far-flung area and takes almost one-and-a-half hours to reach from Lakki city.While no group has taken responsibility for the attack, the police suspect the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as the group is known to operate in the area.Funerals for the slain policemen were held at the Lakki police line on Sunday morning, which were attended by Regional Police Officer Bannu Syed Ashfaq Anwar, District Police Officer Ziauddin and senior military and civil officials.