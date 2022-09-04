What's new

Four boys arrested for laughing at PML-N’s Attaullah Tarar

TheDarkKnight

TheDarkKnight

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
1,767
3
2,744
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Four boys arrested for laughing at PML-N’s Attaullah Tarar​

Kohsar police station SHO quoting Tarar said youths allegedly stared and laughed at him, and called him thief

However, the SHO assured the media persons that there was nothing special and that the detainees would be released soon.

This is not the first incident of such nature as a family heckled Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal at a fast food restaurant in July this year, but later visited his hometown of Narowal and apologised for their actions.

tribune.com.pk

Four boys arrested for laughing at PML-N’s Attaullah Tarar | The Express Tribune

Kohsar police station SHO quoting Tarar said youths allegedly stared and laughed at him, and called him thief at a restaurant
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

Thou shall not stare or tease the supreme overlords. What a sad pharaonic mentality is ruling Pakistan these days​

@Tameem @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Well you guys probably support these kids beheadings but still tagging here.

@Jungibaaz
What do you say now brother? Can we expect half the outcry you use to have whenever MN and SS were arrested with 5 star jail facilities? I don’t think you will find any false equivalence this time to justify these blatant violations of basic human freedoms of even ‘laughing and staring’ now - but I am open to surprises.

I cant recall any time when our General public in the center of our so called civilization, cannot even dare to look into a govt official eyes now! Nazreen neechay rakho bachay! Ankhain na dekhao.
 
Last edited:
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
2,723
2
6,167
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Fascism & psychopathic behavior.

There are floods in country, a quarter of population is under distress, millions of houses destroyed, and this hybrid puppet government is arresting/harassing general public on stupid charges
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'All of you will be arrested if one PML-N worker is arrested,' Tarar warns PTI
2
Replies
19
Views
642
TheDarkKnight
TheDarkKnight
313ghazi
Punjab police visit Atta Tarar’s Lahore residence, serve notice to cooperate with investigations
Replies
3
Views
193
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Atta Tarar, the Punjab Assembly is no place for the middle finger
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
Verve
Verve
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N's Ata Tarar shares letter sent to NCA from Shahzad Akbar's office
Replies
12
Views
553
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
ghazi52
Arrested PML-N leader Tanveer hospitalised
Replies
8
Views
754
Green disc
G

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom