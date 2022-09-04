Four boys arrested for laughing at PML-N’s Attaullah Tarar​

Four boys arrested for laughing at PML-N’s Attaullah Tarar | The Express Tribune Kohsar police station SHO quoting Tarar said youths allegedly stared and laughed at him, and called him thief at a restaurant

Thou shall not stare or tease the supreme overlords. What a sad pharaonic mentality is ruling Pakistan these days​

Kohsar police station SHO quoting Tarar said youths allegedly stared and laughed at him, and called him thiefHowever, the SHO assured the media persons that there was nothing special and that the detainees would be released soon.This is not the first incident of such nature as a family heckled Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal at a fast food restaurant in July this year, but later visited his hometown of Narowal and apologised for their actions.Well you guys probably support these kids beheadings but still tagging here.What do you say now brother? Can we expect half the outcry you use to have whenever MN and SS were arrested with 5 star jail facilities? I don’t think you will find any false equivalence this time to justify these blatant violations of basic human freedoms of even ‘laughing and staring’ now - but I am open to surprises.I cant recall any time when our General public in the center of our so called civilization, cannot even dare to look into a govt official eyes now! Nazreen neechay rakho bachay! Ankhain na dekhao.