Four Army soldiers Embraced Martyrdom in a suicide attack on their military convoy in Mir Ali area

Four Pakistan Army soldiers Embraced Martyrdom in a suicide attack on their military convoy in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District.

Details of the Four soldiers who Embraced shahadat in a suicide bombing

▪️Lance Naik Shahzaib (22, r/o Mansehra)

▪️Lance Naik Sajjad (26, r/o District Ghizer),

▪️Sepoy Umair (25, r/o Kohat)

▪️Sepoy Khurram (30, r/o Narowal)


FIA ISI can figure out location of every PTI troll but can't take out this TTP terrorist on Twitter? Was this hilux death bix
 

