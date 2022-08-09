Four Army soldiers Embraced Martyrdom in a suicide attack on their military convoy in Mir Ali area

.,.
Four Pakistan Army soldiers Embraced Martyrdom in a suicide attack on their military convoy in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District.
Details of the Four soldiers who Embraced shahadat in a suicide bombing
Lance Naik Shahzaib (22, r/o Mansehra)
Lance Naik Sajjad (26, r/o District Ghizer),
Sepoy Umair (25, r/o Kohat)
Sepoy Khurram (30, r/o Narowal)
