Four Army soldiers Embraced Martyrdom in a suicide attack on their military convoy in Mir Ali area

Four Pakistan Army soldiers Embraced Martyrdom in a suicide attack on their military convoy in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District.Details of the Four soldiers who Embraced shahadat in a suicide bombingLance Naik Shahzaib (22, r/o Mansehra)Lance Naik Sajjad (26, r/o District Ghizer),Sepoy Umair (25, r/o Kohat)Sepoy Khurram (30, r/o Narowal)