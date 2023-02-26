Four Arab countries adopt 9 industrial projects exceeding two billion dollars within an integrated partnership

Four Arab countries (Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain and the UAE) signed 12 agreements in 9 integrated industrial projects with an investment value exceeding $2 billion in the sectors of agriculture, medicine, metals, chemicals and electric vehicles.The Egyptian Cabinet said in a statement today, Sunday, that the signing of the agreements came at the end of the activities of the third meeting of the “Higher Committee for Integrated Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development,” which was hosted by the Jordanian capital, Amman,for two days.The Higher Committee for the Integrated Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development approved the recommendations of the Executive Committee and its report, as the agreed upon projects contribute to increasing local production in the partnership countries by a value exceeding $1.6 billion, and creating about 13,000 direct and indirect jobs.The projects included the Egyptian company Soda Chemical Industries announcing an investment of $500 million to produce sodium carbonate (soda ash), which is the main raw material in many industries, the most important of which are; Glass and detergent industry, with a production capacity of 500,000 tons annually. A memorandum of understanding was signed for a strategic partnership with the Emirates Flat Glass Company, owned by Dubai Investments, to purchase the final product.In addition, a project was announced for the Emirati “Mglory Holding” company for the automotive industry, with an investment value of $ 550 million, to establish 3 integrated factories for electric cars with specialized production and assembly lines in the Emirates, Jordan and Egypt, with a production capacity of 40,000 “crossover compact” cars in the three years. The first.A memorandum of understanding was also signed with the "Jordanian Center for Design and Development" "Godbey "and the Arab Organization for Industrialization in Egypt as partners for manufacturing, and a memorandum of understanding with the Bahraini company Garmco to supply the necessary aluminum sheets for manufacturing, as accelerating the adoption of the electric car manufacturing project, and relying on alternative energy sources, is an example of The models that the partnership countries are adopting, in a way that enhances sustainability in resources and industries, and provides environmental solutions, with the climate challenges that the world faces, especially since the UAE is hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), where the UAE will lead Global efforts to develop practical solutions to the challenges of climate change.The meeting witnessed the announcement of the project of the "CFC" company for feed and chemicals owned by Emirati investors, to establish an industrial complex for feed and chemicals in the Arab Republic of Egypt, with an investment size of $ 400 million, where a memorandum of understanding was signed for the supply of potash with the Arab Potash Company in Jordan, and the supply of phosphate from Misr Phosphate Company, the land has been allocated and a "golden license" has been obtained, and it is planned to start contracting work to establish the plant in July 2023 with the aim of reaching a total capacity of up to half a ton annually for animal feed supplements and potash fertilizers, and 1.1 tons annually for chemicals. It is worth noting that the "CFC" School of Applied Sciences has been established next to the factory land, which will begin in September of this year to receive middle school students in order to prepare technical cadres for the benefit of the company.Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA) also announced an investment of $200 million to establish a metallurgical silicon plant in the UAE with a production capacity of 55,000 tons per year. An agreement of understanding and cooperation was signed to supply raw silica with the Manaseer Group from Jordan.For its part, the Jordanian Manaseer Group decided to expand the Jordan Magnesia Factory at a value of $70 million, to add two units of magnesium hydroxide in addition to calcium chloride products in Jordan, with a total production capacity of 270,000 tons annually, to be exported to the UAE, and an agreement of understanding was signed with Emirates Global Aluminum. "EGA" to purchase the final product of the factory as a raw material for the aluminum industry, and it is expected to start producing magnesium hydroxide during the current year, and calcium chloride in the year 2024.The Emirati company “Global Pharma” also entered into a technology transfer partnership with the Egyptian “Nerhadu” company to work on developing advanced manufacturing technology for the production of medicines and nutritional supplements in the UAE, in addition to concluding a technology transfer partnership with two Jordanian companies: "Safi Pharma Pharmaceutical Industries", in the field of research and development of value-added medicines and to expand manufacturing and production, with a total investment value of the two projects amounting to $60 million, and a production capacity of 5 million packages annually for all products. The project is scheduled to be completed and the products launched by the end of 2023.The Jordanian company “Itqan” also announced a partnership contract for technology transfer and contract manufacturing with the Emirati companies “Global Pharma” and “Adkan Pharma” for the manufacture of injections, aerosols, and inhalers, and an agreement of understanding with the Egyptian company “Markirl” for technology transfer in the field of manufacturing biosimilars in Jordan. With a total investment value of $10 million, it is planned to complete the project and launch products in the fourth quarter of next year.The Bahraini Alpha Biotech Company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the transfer of technology, knowledge and contractual manufacturing with the Jordanian “Itqan Pharma” company for the manufacture of general preparations, oncological preparations, medical solutions and other pharmaceutical products with a production capacity of 350 million tablets annually and a total investment value of $174 million for the first and second phases. from the project.A project was also announced for the Bahraini Gulf Biotech Company to establish a factory for the production of raw materials for vaccines and the final product, with an investment of $103 million and a production capacity of 105 million doses per year. A technology transfer agreement was signed earlier this month with the Egyptian company, BioGeneric Pharma.Omar Al-Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in the UAE, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Partnership, gave a presentation on the most important developments regarding the industrial partnership, and the findings of the workshops on the targeted sectors, industrial investment opportunities and priority projects, and the most prominent aspirations during the coming period in order to develop this. partnership.He pointed to the participation of more than 100 companies in the workshops of the sectors of minerals, textiles and petrochemicals, which were held by the work teams of the sectors from the partner countries during the past six months, in addition to receiving 35 proposals from companies for new projects in the various partnership sectors, and the developments of the proposals were discussed with the private sector. In the workshops of the Executive Committee that were held in the Jordanian capital, Amman, in addition to studying the enablers of the sectors of agriculture, food, fertilizers, and medicines, and preparing an implementation plan for the priority enablers.Al-Suwaidi stated that it was agreed to start studying a mutual recognition agreement for medicines between the UAE and Jordan.He stressed that the committee is studying the feasibility of projects and their economic impact in all sectors, and the opportunities and possibility of integration in them and strengthening partnership in cooperation with the private sector, and will continue to search for new potential projects and evaluate and enable projects under study, including the feasibility of establishing a fertilizer plant in Jordan, at an estimated cost of about $ 800 million.The Executive Committee of the Integrated Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development held a meeting yesterday, Saturday, in the Jordanian capital, Amman, in which it prepared its recommendations and report to be submitted to the Partnership Higher Committee for final approval and approval. It also discussed a number of potential projects in the targeted sectors, and listened to representatives of Industrial companies presented proposed projects, in partnership sectors, for implementation.