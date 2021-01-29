Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator

Sir Ganga Ram is considered the founder of modern Lahore. He was an Indian civil engineer and architect who served as the executive engineer of Lahore at the end of the 19th century.​

سرگنگا رام کی پڑپوتی نے تاریخ رقم کردی جدید لاہور کے معمار سرگنگا رام کی پڑپوتی نے بھی تاریخ رقم کردی ۔

He was behind the construction such as the Lahore museum, Aitchison College, Mayo School of Arts, Lahore High Court, GPO Govt College’s Chemistry Block and Mayo Hospital’s Albert Victor Wing, among other iconic buildings in the city.Thirty-four-year-old Kesha was sworn in as a state senator on January 6. As a tribute to her heritage, she wore shalwar kameez during the swearing-in ceremony.Ram responded to a tweet by the US Consulate General Lahore congratulating her on her appointment and said someone told her when she came to Vermont that people in Lahore said prayers for her great great grandfather daily.“I didn’t understand his impact, particularly in healthcare and women’s education, until that day. Thank you all for helping me understand his legacy so I can continue it,” she wrote.