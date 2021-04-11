Foundation stones of Jewar airport, film City to be laid soon | Uttar Pradesh government is likely to soon announce the schedule for the foundation laying ceremony/bhoomi poojan of its flagship projects -- international airport at Jewar and film city - in Noida. The ceremony is likely to be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra

Uttar Pradesh government is likely to soon announce the schedule for the foundation laying ceremony/bhoomi poojan of its flagship projects -- international airport at Jewar and film city - in Noida.The ceremony is likely to be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Official sources said the state government had asked the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) to start preparations for the bhoomi pujan of several projects, including the Jewar international airport and the proposed Film City project.With a series of events planned, the bhoomipujan of the Noida international airport being the biggest draw. Sources said the YEIDA has begun the process for hiring an agency which has the experience of handling such top events. Officials said the authority will also carry out the groundbreaking ceremony of the Film City project later this year after completing all formalities.The UP government has already handed over 1,334 hectares of land to Swiss company Zurich International AG which won the bid for executing the international airport project. The company is likely to start work on the airport project at the ground by June this year. Officials said the firm was currently in the process of completing the required formalities before starting the work on the ground.The state government has also sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore for acquiring 1,365 hectares of land for the expansion of airport projects. Official sources said the YEIDA would start working on the acquisition of land for the second phase once the social impact assessment survey was completed. The process of shifting of utilities and the farmers on the acquired land is on so that the airport work can begin.A total of 8,971 farmers' families have given either their agricultural land or houses for the airport. Of them, 3,627 families will be displaced. Each farmer/family will be given a plot which is 50 per cent of their existing land/house. The administration has allotted at least 1,000 plots to the farmers who will be displaced while the remaining will be shifted after allotment of land by the end of next month. The farmers' families are being shifted to airport townships so that work can start on time.The YEIDA is also in the process of floating a global tender to hire a developer to build the first phase of Film City on 376 of the total 1,000 acres of land.