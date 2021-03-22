Foundation stone of Pakistan Research Reactor 3 (PARR-3) laid.

Foundation stone of PINSTECH expansion work laid | VOSA Islamabad DG SPD Lt. General Nadeem Zaki Manj, laid down the foundation stone of expansion work at the Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology (PINSTECH) on Thursday. Chairman PAEC Muhamm

Pakistan Research Reactor 3 is a 10MW(th) (upgradable to 20MW(th)) materials test reactor.Presumably is based on PARR-2 (which is nearing end of life), and isa pool type light water moderated and cooled reactor that runs on 20% enriched uranium. Found no details on specifications.