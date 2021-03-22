What's new

Foundation stone of Pakistan Research Reactor 3 (PARR-3) laid.

Pakistan Research Reactor 3 is a 10MW(th) (upgradable to 20MW(th)) materials test reactor.

Presumably is based on PARR-2 (which is nearing end of life), and isa pool type light water moderated and cooled reactor that runs on 20% enriched uranium. Found no details on specifications.


