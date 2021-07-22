Found a weird Pakistani news website that might be spreading fake news.

V. Makarov
Nov 22, 2013
So I recently found a weird website by the URL : https://www.pakistanchristianpost.com/head-line-news
It is publishing news related to Christians in Pakistan since 2001. Additionally, it also seems to be publishing some grim news related to bad treatment and killing of Christians in Pakistan.
I am sharing this website because it might be part of the 5th generation warfare against Pakistan's internal security, that the DisInfoLab warned us a little while back. I became concerned, because most of the events reported there, were not reported anywhere else, even on the most liberal media outlets in Pakistan like DAWN (who always, rightfully, stand up for minority rights)
I think something suspicious is going on. If this site is fake, and is being operated with malicious intentions, PTA needs to block its access in Pakistan.
I don't claim that this website is fake, but the lack of verifiable news is concerning. If the news on the website are true, then the lack of variable news from other outlets is even more concerning and sinful.
