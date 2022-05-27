Fouj registered FIR against Sheern mazari daughter

No maryam nawaz, No shobaz sharif , No hamid mir , No zardari , No bilawal
Bajwa afraid of an 18 years old girl
Bajwa afraid of an 18 years old girl
Ye sb Halal matti pleed krtay hein Fouj ki, is liye inko sb maaf hai.No maryam nawaz, No shobaz sharif , No hamid mir , No zardari , No bilawal
Bajwa afraid of an 18 years old girl
in one of her old videos she asked people to pick up weapons against army and that this was the language army understood..No maryam nawaz, No shobaz sharif , No hamid mir , No zardari , No bilawal
Bajwa afraid of an 18 years old girl
Badalta hai rang aasman kese kese....No maryam nawaz, No shobaz sharif , No hamid mir , No zardari , No bilawal
Bajwa afraid of an 18 years old girl
Lol we still hate her , as like we hate maryam and his fugly paid journalists , reason of posting this news is that it’s unfair to leave big dogs and go for a small b!tchBadalta hai rang aasman kese kese....
You PTI folks used to hate baby Mazari for exactly her self-obsessed psychotic rants.....now u are defending her.
That's the right and legal way to go btw.We can expect this overgrown baby to now watch what she says for some time atleast.Also, no way she is 18.Please kill me if she is.
Why they afraid to accept all resignations ? jub Gaaf lagi phatnay to chany lagay batnyGovernment to accept resignation of Dr. Shirin Mazari, mulling the legal advice for Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry's resignations also, they all have announced their resignations on floor of the house.