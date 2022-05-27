What's new

Fouj registered FIR against Sheern mazari daughter

T

ThisUser

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 1, 2022
42
0
34
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Screen_Shot_2018-03-30_at_11.34.27_AM.jpg
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
6,445
-1
11,931
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Now i know , these filthy crooks Hamid mir , saithi , saleem fahashi, gul bukhari, waqas goraya, Asad toor , maryam, nawazu, zardari are real pet dogs of the military , but for people they act like they are anti establishment
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
4,729
2
5,674
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Riz said:
No maryam nawaz, No shobaz sharif , No hamid mir , No zardari , No bilawal
Bajwa afraid of an 18 years old girl
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1530144162833649667
Click to expand...
in one of her old videos she asked people to pick up weapons against army and that this was the language army understood..


but we all know a bird will pooop on her head and she would blame bajwa..
soo there is more to this.
 
W

White privilege

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2022
662
0
1,014
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Riz said:
No maryam nawaz, No shobaz sharif , No hamid mir , No zardari , No bilawal
Bajwa afraid of an 18 years old girl
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1530144162833649667
Click to expand...
Badalta hai rang aasman kese kese....
You PTI folks used to hate baby Mazari for exactly her self-obsessed psychotic rants.....now u are defending her.😁😄

That's the right and legal way to go btw.We can expect this overgrown baby to now watch what she says for some time atleast.Also, no way she is 18.Please kill me if she is.😁😄😇
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
2,315
-6
2,149
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Government to accept resignation of Dr. Shirin Mazari, mulling the legal advice for Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry's resignations also, they all have announced their resignations on floor of the house.
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
6,445
-1
11,931
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
White privilege said:
Badalta hai rang aasman kese kese....
You PTI folks used to hate baby Mazari for exactly her self-obsessed psychotic rants.....now u are defending her.😁😄

That's the right and legal way to go btw.We can expect this overgrown baby to now watch what she says for some time atleast.Also, no way she is 18.Please kill me if she is.😁😄😇
Click to expand...
Lol we still hate her , as like we hate maryam and his fugly paid journalists , reason of posting this news is that it’s unfair to leave big dogs and go for a small b!tch

muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Government to accept resignation of Dr. Shirin Mazari, mulling the legal advice for Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry's resignations also, they all have announced their resignations on floor of the house.
Click to expand...
Why they afraid to accept all resignations ? :lol: jub Gaaf lagi phatnay to chany lagay batny :lol:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

P
PPP, PMLN considering legal options to oust government
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Zibago
Zibago
waz
"Welcome back to old Pakistan" Says Bilawal Bhutto
Replies
14
Views
419
python-000
python-000
Winchester
  • Locked
Why have the Generals decided to remove Imran Khan?
Replies
4
Views
600
The Eagle
The Eagle
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Former CJP Saqib Nisar denies authenticity of audio clip attributed to him
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
3K
TheDarkKnight
TheDarkKnight
Dalit
Allies ‘not pleased’ as new cabinet sworn in
Replies
12
Views
411
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom