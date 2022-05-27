Fouj registered FIR against Sheern mazari daughter

Riz said:

Bajwa afraid of an 18 years old girl

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1530144162833649667 No maryam nawaz, No shobaz sharif , No hamid mir , No zardari , No bilawalBajwa afraid of an 18 years old girl Click to expand...

in one of her old videos she asked people to pick up weapons against army and that this was the language army understood..but we all know a bird will pooop on her head and she would blame bajwa..soo there is more to this.