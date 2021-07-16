Tai Hai Chen
Fosun-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine completes China regulator review - media
Chinese regulators have completed an expert review of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech (22UAy.DE) and Fosun Pharma (600196.SS) and the shot is in the administration review stage, Caixin reported, citing the Chinese company.
SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have completed an expert review of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech (22UAy.DE) and Fosun Pharma (600196.SS) and the shot is in the administration review stage, Caixin reported, citing the Chinese company.
