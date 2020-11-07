fossils prove hypothesis that horses, rhinos originated in India

Archaeology: Indian fossils support new hypothesis for origin of hoofed mammals - Tunis Daily News
Photo: Life reconstruction of Cambaytherium (artwork by Elaine Kasmer) view more Credit Image: Elaine Kasmer New research published today in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology describes a fossil family that illuminates the origin of perissodactyls – the group of mammals that includes...
www.tunisiesoir.com
New research published today in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology describes a fossil family that illuminates the origin of perissodactyls – the group of mammals that includes horses, rhinos, and tapirs. It provides insights on the controversial question of where these hoofed animals evolved, concluding that they arose in or near present day India.