Forums losing Credibility

Foinikas said: You sure seem like a disatisfied guy who probably got banned and got back using another nickname and IP. It's happened before. As soon as you joined,you started bashing Jews,Morocco,the Admins,the mods,the forum etc. etc. Click to expand...

Foinikas said: You sure seem like a disatisfied guy who probably got banned and got back using another nickname and IP. It's happened before. As soon as you joined,you started bashing Jews,Morocco,the Admins,the mods,the forum etc. etc.





Oh no! Jews are behind it! Click to expand...

You pretend to be Greek member but defending the JewsAnd no I dont need to create multiple accounts or change my ip I am sure the administrators can see itThe point here is anything logical that question Israel and expose them are deleted immediatelyBut members like you that call muslims "Terrorists " mullah mullah everywhere Iran mullah ,saudi mullah ,Pakistani mullah are allowed to openly target IslamIt's a forum dude let's a a discussion ? What else is the purpose of having forums ?Some jews openly admit who's behind it so its not me