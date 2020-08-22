forum update

What's new

Tamiyah

Tamiyah

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 21, 2019
Messages
464
Reaction score
9
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan said:
@WebMaster TBH its look like cheap and very poor quality . can i switch back to old template ????????? this one look like i am on kids forum :undecided::undecided::undecided:
Me too. It feels like a childish and unprofessional forum by just looking at it. It's very difficult to read some ones name on their posts. Overall Bekaar Update.
 
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

FULL MEMBER
Joined
May 12, 2020
Messages
2,513
Reaction score
40
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
Imran Khan said:
they will fix the issues and bring back everything but i did not like it overall look
This is trash, old look was ugly but simple, they could have gone for something similar to old look, make it fresh but keep it simple.


Now this feels unfamiliar, and worst part why are ratings gone ?
 
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

FULL MEMBER
Joined
May 12, 2020
Messages
2,513
Reaction score
40
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
Tamiyah said:
Me too. It feels like a childish and unprofessional forum by just looking at it. It's very difficult to read some ones name on their posts. Overall Bekaar Update.
I can't even see your name but I think it's taymiyah or something from profile picture, I remember.
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 29, 2019
Messages
6,598
Reaction score
133
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
DalalErMaNodi said:
All post ratings are also gone.



Very difficult to navigate as well.
Post ratings aren't gone."thumb ups" are at the bottom of each post.

However I can't see flags without going into individual profiles. This restricts candour. It is a very poor decision.
 
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

FULL MEMBER
Joined
May 12, 2020
Messages
2,513
Reaction score
40
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
masterchief_mirza said:
Post ratings aren't gone."thumb ups" are at the bottom of each post.

However I can't see flags without going into individual profiles. This restricts candour. It is a very poor decision.
The like option has been retained, but your old rating history is gone.


Positive ratings and negatives all gone, vanished.


And yeah no flags either.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 28, 2014
Messages
3,205
Reaction score
53
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
It will take time to familiarise with this. So Mods should give option like FB. Switch to classic or new layout. The colours are light so seems like a childish/girlish.
Also, I am going to give positive ratings to all. :) :P
 
